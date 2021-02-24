Oregon reports 528 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

Health officials say Oregon has administered more than 75% of the 1,092,385 vaccine doses the state has received to date.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported 528 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths related to the virus on Tuesday.

There have been 153,645 known cases in the state since the pandemic started. The statewide death toll is now 2,162 people, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said in its daily update.

Washington County reported the most cases Tuesday with 64 and Multnomah County had the second-most with 55. Here are all the counties that reported new cases:

Baker (5), Benton (17), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (4), Columbia (12), Coos (11), Crook (6), Curry (3), Deschutes (34), Douglas (29), Grant (1), Harney (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (46), Jefferson (9), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lane (40), Lincoln (3), Linn (8), Malheur (5), Marion (37), Morrow (4), Multnomah (55), Polk (12), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Washington (64) and Yamhill (15)

Cases have been on a downward trend in most of the state. On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown announced 16 counties improved their risk levels, including two in the Portland metro area. Those counties will be able to relax restrictions on certain businesses starting Friday, Feb. 26.

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered a total of 836,075 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, including more than 282,000 second doses. To date, 1,092,385 vaccine doses have been delivered to the state.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 165 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, two more than Monday. There are 44 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three fewer than Monday.

OHA released the following information about the eight Oregonians who died:

Oregon’s 2,155th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Dec. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,156th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on Feb. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,157th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 19 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,158th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Feb. 6 and died on Feb. 22 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,159th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 20 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,160th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,161st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 22 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,162nd COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Jan. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.