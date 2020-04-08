Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 342 new cases

The state’s death toll is now 333 people.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Tuesday reported five more COVID-19 deaths.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 329th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 27 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 330th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 1 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 331st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 28 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 332nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 2 at Good Shepherd Health Care System. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 333rd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 2 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The OHA also reported 342 new COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing Oregon’s case total to 19,699.

Umatilla County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 61. Multnomah County had 57 new cases.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 2

Benton: 3

Clackamas: 21

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 5

Coos: 3

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 8

Douglas: 5

Harney: 2

Hood River: 5

Jackson: 17

Jefferson: 13

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 2

Lane: 12

Linn: 1

Malheur: 33

Marion: 23

Morrow: 11

Multnomah: 57

Polk: 4

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 61

Union: 4

Wasco: 1

Washington: 29

Yamhill: 15