Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 268 new cases

The state's latest modeling shows that the current rate of transmission has decreased to a point where each new case in generating less than one additional case.

PORTLAND, Ore — Health officials on Friday reported five more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 268 new cases of the virus.

The state’s death toll is now 475 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the five people who died:

Oregon’s 471st COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 26, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 472nd COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 2, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 473rd COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Sept. 1, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 474th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on July 15 and died on Sept. 3 at OHSU. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 475th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 16 and died on July 18 in her residence. She had underlying conditions. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 27,601.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 44, followed by Multnomah County with 43.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton: 4

Clackamas: 18

Clatsop: 1

Coos: 1

Crook: 2

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 2

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 12

Josephine: 6

Lake: 2

Lane: 22

Linn: 5

Malheur: 31

Marion: 44

Morrow: 6

Multnomah: 43

Polk: 3

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 32

Union: 1

Wasco: 2

Washington: 23

Yamhill: 2

Oregon releases modeling update

The OHA released its latest projections for COVID-19 in Oregon. The data shows that the current rate of transmission has decreased to a point where each new case in generating less than one additional case.

“This is tremendous progress, but it will only continue if we keep up the pressure,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger.

Based on the modeling, health officials released the following scenarios:

If the transmission rate continues as it is today, then by Sept. 24, the new daily cases would drop to 410 from today’s 560, resulting in diagnosis of about approximately 150 of those cases. There would be six severe cases per day and the reproduction rate is 0.9 in this scenario, indicating that each case generates 0.9 others on average.

If the rate of transmission were to drop by 5 percent, by Sept. 24, the model estimates 240 daily cases with diagnosis of roughly 90 of them and five severe cases per day. In this scenario the reproduction rate would be slightly lower at 0.77.

If the transmission rate were to rise by 5 percent from current levels, then by Sept. 24, each case would generate 1.05 new cases, and daily cases would rise to 790, with 180 diagnosed per day. Severe cases would rise to 11 per day.