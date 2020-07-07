Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 218 new cases

220 people have died of the coronavirus in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Tuesday reported five more deaths of COVID-19 in Oregon.

The state’s death toll is now 220 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 216th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 25 and died on June 30, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 217th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on June 23 and died on June 30, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 218th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on May 27 and died on July 5, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 219th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 6, at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 220th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 10 and died on July 6, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

The OHA also reported 218 new and presumptive cases of the coronavirus. The total number of cases reported in the state is now 10,605.

Here are the counties where new cases were reported Tuesday:

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 18

Columbia: 2

Coos: 4

Crook: 1

Douglas: 3

Hood River: 3

Jefferson: 2

Josephine: 3

Klamath: 1

Lake: 1

Lane: 16

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 1

Malheur: 7

Marion: 23

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 52

Polk: 6

Umatilla: 20

Union: 5

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 2

Washington: 27

Yamhill: 16

The OHA also reported a new workplace outbreak at Columbia River Processing in Morrow County. Twenty-two cases have been confirmed as of Tuesday. An investigation into the outbreak began on June 16.

Oregon has seen six straight weeks of case growth. Last week, 5.3% of coronavirus tests came back positive. The positive test rate was 4.3% during the previous week, according to the OHA.