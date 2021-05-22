Oregon reports 5 more COVID deaths, 509 new cases

As of Saturday, more than 1,709,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 2,151,000 have received at least one dose.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported five more COVID-related deaths and 509 new cases of the virus. There has been a total of 198,356 reported cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 2,618 deaths.

Of the Oregon counties that reported new cases Saturday, Multnomah County had the most with 64, followed by Marion County with 60 and Washington County with 51.

Benton (2), Clackamas (45), Columbia (8), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (2), Deschutes (44), Douglas (28), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (29), Jefferson (9), Josephine (12), KIamath (28), Lake (2), Lane (31), Lincoln (1), Linn (30), Malheur (3), Marion (60), Morrow (4), Multnomah (64), Polk (10), Umatilla (11), Wasco (6), Washington (51), and Yamhill (12).M

Five counties moved into the state's lower risk category for COVID restrictions Friday after reaching the 65% threshold of residents 16 and older who’ve received at least the first dose of vaccine. Those counties are Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln and Washington.

Even though Multnomah County has vaccinated at least 65% of its residents 16 and older, the county didn't submit its equity plan to reach underserved groups in time to be moved into lower risk by Friday. The county's goal is to move into lower risk by May 28, right before Memorial Day weekend.

Vaccinations

As of Saturday, more than 1,709,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 2,151,000 have received at least one dose.

The state has administered 3,735,652 vaccine doses in total: 2,071,311 doses of Pfizer, 1,531,061 doses of Moderna and 131,572 doses of Johnson & Johnson.

The seven-day running average is now 30,551 doses per day.

This week, Gov. Kate Brown announced the state will be giving away crash prizes as an incentive for Oregonians to get vaccinated.

All adults in Oregon will have a chance to win a $1 million jackpot. There will also be 36 prizes of $10,0000 – one for each county – and five $100,000 scholarships for children 12-17 who get vaccinated.

Winners will be chosen at random and everyone who gets at least one dose through June 27 will be entered into the drawing.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped significantly Saturday. There are 258 patients hospitalized with COVID in Oregon, 27 fewer than Friday. Seventy-four of those patients are in intensive care unit beds, four fewer than Friday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the five COVID-related deaths reported Saturday: