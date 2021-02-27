Oregon reports 455 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

More than 943,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Oregon, including more than 317,000 second doses.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 455 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Saturday. The state has had 155,315 known coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including 2,208 people who've died.

COVID-19 case numbers have been on the decline in Oregon since they peaked from mid-November through mid-January. This decline allowed for 16 Oregon counties to improve their COVID-19 risk levels on Friday, Feb. 26, meaning looser restrictions on certain businesses and activities for those counties.

Washington County had the most new cases Saturday with 73 followed by Jackson County with 67. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker (6), Benton (7), Clackamas (35), Columbia (13), Coos (42), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (16), Hood River (4), Jackson (67), Jefferson (4), Josephine (9), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (29), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (7), Marion (43), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Polk (12), Umatilla (12), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (73), Yamhill (6).

Vaccinations

OHA reported 32,288 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of the 1,194,495 doses delivered to sites across Oregon, 943,692 have been administered. More than 317,000 people have received two doses of the vaccine, OHA said.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in Oregon declined slightly Saturday. OHA reported 148 hospitalized coronavirus patients, four fewer than reported Friday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unite beds, three fewer than reported Friday, according to OHA.

The health authority released the following information about the two Oregonians who died: