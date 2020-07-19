Oregon Healthy Authority reports 436 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

The state announced 436 new coronavirus cases. The number is just shy of the daily record of 437 which was set on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 14,579 cases.

Today's case count is just one off the daily record which was set on Thursday at 437 cases.

Three more people in Oregon died, raising the state’s death toll to 260.

Oregon’s 258th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 259th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 260th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 18, at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Sunday with 123 coronavirus cases. Umatilla County was the second highest with 78.

The new cases are in the following counties: