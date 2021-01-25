Oregon reports 435 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The 435 reported cases is the lowest single-day total in Oregon since Oct. 28, when OHA reported 424 cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 435 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in its daily report on Monday.

These new numbers bring the state's death toll to 1,882 and the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 138,587.

The 435 reported cases is the lowest single-day total in Oregon since Oct. 28, when OHA reported 424 cases. Oregon has reported fewer than 900 cases for nine consecutive days. During that stretch, the state has reported an average of 702.7 cases per day. From Nov. 12 to Jan. 16, Oregon reported 1,000 cases or more in 52 out of 66 days.

There are 320 people hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19, which is 10 more people than the number reported in Sunday's update. Additionally, there are 75 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit bets, which is five fewer than the number reported in Saturday's update.

OHA also reported that 7,390 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were added to the state's immunization registry. Of the 7,390, 6,182 doses were administered on Sunday. OHA notes that an additional 1,208 doses were administered the days before but were counted into Sunday's total.

Oregon has now administered 308,051 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. To date, 492,450 doses of the vaccine have been administered across Oregon.

The cases reported in Monday's daily update were found in the following counties:

Baker: 1

Benton: 4

Clackamas: 46

Columbia: 1

Coos: 11

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 21

Douglas: 12

Harney: 1

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 25

Josephine: 10

Lake: 4

Lane: 36

Lincoln: 5

Linn: 7

Marion: 48

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 105

Polk: 6

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 20

Union: 3

Wasco: 6

Washington: 50

Yamhill: 9

The following information was released by OHA about the three deaths reported in Monday's update: