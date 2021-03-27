Oregon reports 426 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Health officials say more than 631,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday reported 426 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths connected to the virus. There has been a total of 163,702 cases in Oregon, including 2,375 deaths.

Washington County reported the most cases Saturday with 69, followed by Jackson County with 49 and Clackamas County with 47. Here's a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker (7), Benton (9), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (2), Columbia (8), Coos (10), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (25), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (49), Jefferson (1), Josephine (21), Klamath (22), Lane (19), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Marion (31), Morrow (7), Multnomah (42), Polk (4), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (69) and Yamhill (6).

Vaccinations

The state reported that 34,508 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,689,738 vaccine doses: 842,861 doses of Pfizer, 807,928 doses of Moderna and 37,937 doses of Johnson & Johnson. Health officials say more than 631,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated; just over 1,090,000 have received at least one shot.

To date, more than 2.1 million vaccine doses have been delivered to sites across Oregon: 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson.

Hospitalizations

There are 118 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, which is 10 more than Friday. Twenty-two COVID patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, four more than Friday.

Deaths

The following information was released about the two deaths: