Oregon reports 424 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — Seven more people have died due to COVID-19 in Oregon, state health officials said Wednesday.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported 424 new cases of the virus statewide.

Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 is now up to 671 people.

The OHA released the following information about the seven people who died:

Oregon’s 665th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 18 and died on Sept. 13 at St. Charles Medical Center Madras. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 666th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Oct. 24 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 667th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Oct. 24 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 668th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 22 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 669th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 26 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 670th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 24 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He did not have underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 671st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 23 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 43,228.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 110, followed by Washington County with 48.

Here are the counties with new cases: