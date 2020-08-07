Oregon reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, 217 new cases

5% of tests came back positive last week, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four more people died of COVID-19 in Oregon, including a 36-year-old man, state health officials reported Wednesday.

Oregon’s death toll is now 224 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 221st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on May 31 and died on June 28, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 222nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 22 and died on June 28, at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 223rd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 5, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 224th COVID-19 death is a 36-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 3 and died on July 7, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

The OHA also reported 217 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases reported in the state is now 10,817.

Umatilla County had the highest number of new cases Wednesday with 43.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 3

Clackamas: 19

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 1

Coos: 2

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 3

Douglas: 2

Harney: 1

Hood River:1

Jackson: 5

Jefferson: 1

Josephine: 2

Lane: 10

Lincoln: 3

Linn: 8

Malheur: 12

Marion: 15

Morrow: 10

Multnomah: 30

Umatilla: 43

Union: 3

Wasco: 1

Washington: 31

Yamhill: 9

During the week of June 29 – July 5, 32,355 people in Oregon were tested for COVID-19 and 5% of tests came back positive, according to the OHA’s weekly report.