Oregon reports 390 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Wednesday reported 390 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths in the state.

Oregon’s death toll from the coronavirus is now 608 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the three people who died:

Oregon’s 606th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 2 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 607th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 12 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 608th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 13 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 38,160.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 88, followed by Marion County with 63 and Lane County with 60.

Here are the counties with new cases: