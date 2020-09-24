Oregon reports 382 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The case count is the highest since August 15, when state health officials announced more than 400 new cases of the coronavirus.

The case count is the highest since August 15, when health officials reported 412 new cases. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the high case count is reminder that everyone should keep their distance from others and wear face coverings.

Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 31,865.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 92, followed by Washington County with 50.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 1

Benton: 8

Clackamas: 32

Clatsop: 4

Columbia: 1

Coos: 2

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 5

Douglas: 5

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 20

Jefferson: 5

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 2

Lake: 1

Lane: 38

Linn: 15

Malheur: 15

Marion: 48

Morrow: 4

Multnomah: 92

Polk: 3

Umatilla: 11

Union: 4

Wasco: 6

Washington: 50

Yamhill: 6

The state’s death toll is now 539 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the two people who died: