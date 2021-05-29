Oregon reports 376 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

More than 1,841,000 Oregonians have received at least one vaccine dose.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 376 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Saturday. There have been 201,004 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic, including 2,666 deaths.

Vaccinations

A total of 1,841,484 Oregonians have completed a vaccine series in Oregon and 2,230,411 have received at least one dose, OHA's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

The state has averaged 27,472 shots per day in the past seven days.

Of the 3,929,204 vaccine doses administered in Oregon, 2,190,985 doses were Pfizer, 1,594,896 doses were Moderna and 141,576 doses were Johnson & Johnson.

Hospitalizations

There are 257 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, three fewer than Friday. Fifty-six of those patients are in intensive care unit beds, which is also three fewer than Friday.

New cases

Of the new cases reported Saturday, Multnomah County had the most with 59, followed by Marion County with 43 and Washington County with 39. Here's a county-by-county breakdown:

Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (3), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (30), Douglas (13), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (8), Klamath (11), Lane (28), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (43), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Sherman (3), Umatilla (13), Wasco (4), Washington (39) and Yamhill (16).

Deaths