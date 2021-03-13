Oregon reports 365 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The number patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon dropped by more than 15% in one day.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 365 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Saturday. There has been a total of 159,392 known cases in the state, including 2,322 deaths.

The tri-county area reported the most cases Saturday. Multnomah County had 59, Washington County had 47 and Clackamas County had 46. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of Saturday's new cases:

Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (15), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Grant (3), Jackson (30), Josephine (23), Klamath (15), Lane (12), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (2), Marion (31), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (47), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (4)

Vaccinations

On Saturday, OHA said another 32,429 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Oregon has administered a total of 1,301,968 out of the 1,575,705 vaccine doses that have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

More than 473,000 Oregonians are considered fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped significantly. There are 104 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 19 fewer than Friday. The number of COVID patients in intensive care unit beds remained unchanged at 23.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the three Oregonians who died: