Oregon reports 365 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 365 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Saturday. There has been a total of 159,392 known cases in the state, including 2,322 deaths.
The tri-county area reported the most cases Saturday. Multnomah County had 59, Washington County had 47 and Clackamas County had 46. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of Saturday's new cases:
Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (15), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Grant (3), Jackson (30), Josephine (23), Klamath (15), Lane (12), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (2), Marion (31), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (47), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (4)
Vaccinations
On Saturday, OHA said another 32,429 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Oregon has administered a total of 1,301,968 out of the 1,575,705 vaccine doses that have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
More than 473,000 Oregonians are considered fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped significantly. There are 104 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 19 fewer than Friday. The number of COVID patients in intensive care unit beds remained unchanged at 23.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the three Oregonians who died:
- Oregon’s 2,320th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on March 11 and died on March 12 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,321st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on March 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,322nd COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who became symptomatic after contact with a confirmed case and died on March 1 at his residence. The date of symptom onset and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.