Oregon reports 363 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Thursday that one more person has died of COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 560.

OHA also reported 363 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus. There have been 33,862 known cases of COVID-19 in Oregon since the pandemic began.

Oregon's 560th death was a 44-year-old man in Klamath County. He tested positive Sept. 21 and died Sept. 30 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.

The largest number of cases from Thursday's report came from Multnomah County with 71, followed by Umatilla County with 47 cases. Here are the counties where the cases were reported: