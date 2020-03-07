Oregon reports 344 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported 344 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 9,636.
Oregon Health Authority did not report any new deaths Friday so the state's death toll from the virus remains at 209.
The highest number of new cases came from Multnomah County (59), Umatilla County (49) and Washington County (46). Here's a list of where all the new cases reported Friday originated:
- Benton: 7
- Clackamas: 22
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 1
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 9
- Douglas: 1
- Jackson: 9
- Jefferson: 5
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 2
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 16
- Lincoln: 18
- Linn: 2
- Malheur: 20
- Marion: 32
- Morrow: 10
- Multnomah: 59
- Polk: 5
- Sherman: 1
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 49
- Union: 8
- Wasco: 10
- Washington: 46
- Yamhill: 1
On Friday, OHA also released new data that shows recent trends in cases by county between mid-June and the beginning of July.
The new collection of data helps show where the virus is spreading at the fastest rate and also which counties have the highest rates of cases without a clear epidemiological link to other outbreaks, indicating uncontained community spread.
Based off that data, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown placed eight counties on a watch list Friday. State and local health officials will closely monitor Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wasco counties over the coming days. Additional resources will be used to help suppress the virus in those communities.