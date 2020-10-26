Oregon reports 339 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 90, followed by Washington County with 56 and Clackamas County with 41.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Monday reported 339 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths due to the virus.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is now up to 655 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the two people who died:

Oregon’s 654th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 655th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 23 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 42,436.

Here are the counties with new cases: