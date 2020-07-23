Oregon reports 331 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The state’s death toll is now 273 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials on Thursday reported 331 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and two more deaths.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 272nd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 16, at Good Shepherd Health Care System. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 273rd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 21, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

The state’s total number of cases is now 15,713.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 77.

Here are the counties with new cases: