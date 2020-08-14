Oregon reports 323 new COVID-19 cases; new face mask requirements

Now masks are required in private office spaces, not just public spaces, with brief exceptions for interactions that require identifying someone.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, according to a Friday update from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). A total of 385 people have died in the state since the pandemic began.

OHA reported 323 more cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases statewide so far to 22,613.

Multnomah and Marion counties saw the highest number of cases in the daily count, with 52 and 49, respectively. Umatilla County, which was moved back to Phase 1 as it continues to see increased workplace outbreaks, added 37 new cases on Friday.

The other new cases are in the following counties:

Baker (7)

Benton (2)

Clackamas (21)

Clatsop (1)

Coos (2)

Deschutes (6)

Hood River (8)

Jackson (23)

Jefferson (4)

Josephine (6)

Lane (4)

Lincoln (3)

Linn (9)

Malheur (18)

Morrow (10)

Polk (13)

Wasco (2)

Washington (25)

Yamhill (21).

The 384th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on July 25 and died Aug. 12. The location of her death is still being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 385th COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died Aug. 12 at his residence. He also had underlying medical conditions.

In its update on Friday, OHA also provided new guidance on face coverings, specifically in private office spaces.