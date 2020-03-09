Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 274 new cases

The state’s death toll is now 470 people.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Thursday reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 274 new cases of the virus.

The state’s death toll is now 470 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the three people who died:

Oregon’s 468th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on July 14 and died on Aug. 23, at Vibra Hospital of Boise, Idaho. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 469th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 22, at Providence St. Vincent. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 470th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on Aug. 21 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 27,336.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 65, followed by Washington County with 40 new cases.

Here are the counties with new cases: