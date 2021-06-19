Oregon reports 289 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

According to OHA data, the state has averaged 13,855 vaccinations per day in the past seven days, nearly a 50% decline compared to one month ago.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday reported 289 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths related to the virus.

The statewide death toll is now 2,753.

New cases

Of the new cases reported Saturday, Multnomah County had the most with 36, followed by Marion County with 34. Here are the counties that reported new cases:

Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (16), Douglas (15), Gilliam (4), Grant (2), Harney (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (4), Josephine (13), Klamath (1), Lane (15), Lincoln (3), Linn (22), Malheur (4), Marion (34), Multnomah (36), Polk (12), Umatilla (4), Union (3), Wasco (5), Washington (20) and Yamhill (2).

There has been a total of 206,578 known COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in Oregon.

Vaccinations

As of Saturday, 2,095,450 Oregonians have completed a vaccine series and 2,349,356 have received at least one dose.

According to OHA data, the state has averaged 13,855 vaccinations per day in the past seven days, nearly a 50% decline compared to one month ago.

Officials said Portland's two mass vaccination sites at the Oregon Convention Center and the Portland International Airport were set to close Saturday because of falling demand for the vaccines.

Gov. Kate Brown said in a tweet Saturday that 51,616 more Oregonians 18 and older still need a first dose in order to reach the state's 70% threshold for lifting most COVID restrictions.

"We are so close, Oregon—now let's get this done," the governor wrote.

68.5% of Oregonians 18+ have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which means we need just 51,616 more people to take their shot so we can hit our 70% goal. We are so close, Oregon—now let's get this done. #TakeYourShotOR https://t.co/trWQiurqur pic.twitter.com/1XghYjIAxR — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) June 19, 2021

Visit OHA's COVID vaccine dashboard to learn more.

Hospitalizations

There are 144 COVID patients hospitalized in Oregon, six fewer than Friday. Thirty-one of those patients are in intensive care unit beds, which is also six fewer than Friday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the three people who died: