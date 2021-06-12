Oregon reports 285 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Another 87,702 Oregonians need their first COVID shot in order to cross Gov. Kate Brown's 70% vaccination threshold for lifting restrictions statewide.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday reported 285 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths connected to the virus.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 204,865 cases reported statewide, including 2,729 deaths.

On Saturday, Gov. Kate Brown announced that Clackamas County moved into the lower risk level for COVID restrictions after 65% of residents 16 and older were vaccinated.

The lower risk level allows a maximum of 50% capacity indoors at restaurants, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. It also expands retail store capacity to 75%.

New cases

Of the 285 new cases reported Saturday, Washington County had the most with 38, followed by Multnomah County with 37 and Douglas County with 30. Here's a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker (2), Benton (5), Clackamas (28), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (30), Gilliam (3), Harney (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (3), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lane (22), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (3), Marion (25), Multnomah (37), Polk (3), Sherman (1), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Washington (38), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (6).

Vaccinations

Another 87,702 Oregonians need their first COVID shot in order to cross Gov. Brown's 70% vaccination threshold for lifting restrictions statewide.

Oregon has administered an average of 17,567 doses per day in the past seven days.

A total of 2,019,299 Oregonians have completed a vaccine series; 2,315,940 have received at least one dose.

Hospitalizations

There are 160 COVID patients hospitalized in Oregon, which is nine fewer than Friday. Of those patients, 41 are in intensive care unit beds, one more than Friday.

Deaths