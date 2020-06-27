Oregon reports 277 new coronavirus cases, total number of known cases in the state surpasses 8,000

This is the fourth day during the pandemic that the number of daily coronavirus cases in Oregon has passed 200.

PORTLAND, Ore — Health officials on Saturday announced 277 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. It is the second-highest daily case count during the pandemic. The most cases reported in a single day was 278, which happened on June 16.

The total number of known cases in the state is 8,094. This is the second day in a row that Oregon has had a near record-breaking number of cases.

The Oregon Health Authority also announced one person died from coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 202.

The OHA released the following information about the man who died:

An 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on June 21, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on June 22. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.

One-hundred and three new cases came from Multnomah (59) and Washington (44) counties. Umatilla County which is home to Pendleton and Hermiston reported 56 cases.

Here are the counties where the new cases were reported:

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 16

Columbia: 1

Coos: 1

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 3

Jefferson: 3

Josephine: 2

Lake: 1

Lane: 14

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 4

Malheur: 12

Marion: 32

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 59

Polk: 2

Umatilla: 56

Union: 11

Wasco: 2

Washington: 44

Yamhill: 4

OHA did release two corrections to its previously released coronavirus numbers. First, on Friday, health officials reported erroneously reported a coronavirus related death. The number of deaths remains at 202.

Second, a case reported in Jackson County was determined to not be a coronavirus case. The county’s case count has been adjusted to reflect this.