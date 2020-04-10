COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state's death total to 572.

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials on Sunday reported one more COVID-19 death and 260 new cases of the virus in Oregon.

Oregon’s death toll is now 572 people. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the person who died:

Oregon’s 572nd COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 2 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now 34,770.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Sunday with 61, followed by Marion County with 37 new cases and Washington County with 35 new cases.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton: 1

Clackamas: 16

Columbia: 3

Coos: 3

Deschutes: 8

Douglas: 4

Jackson: 9

Jefferson: 4

Klamath: 2

Lane: 29

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 6

Malheur: 14

Marion: 37

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 61

Polk: 4

Umatilla: 11

Washington: 35

Yamhill: 10

The OHA released its latest modeling report Friday. The model offers three scenarios, assuming 4,500 tests per day for each.

