Oregon reports 247 new coronavirus cases, third day in a row state's daily total tops 200

PORTLAND, Ore — Health officials on Sunday announced 247 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. This is the third day in a row and the fifth day during the pandemic that the state’s total daily numbers have surpassed 200.

No new deaths associated with coronavirus were reported. The total number of coronavirus cases in Oregon is now 8,341.

Here are the counties where the new cases were reported:

Clackamas: 18

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 1

Deschutes: 8

Jackson: 9

Jefferson: 3

Josephine: 1

Lane: 3

Lincoln: 3

Malheur: 11

Marion: 43

Morrow: 8

Multnomah: 52

Polk: 3

Umatilla: 48

Union: 2

Wasco: 3

Washington: 29

Yamhill: 1

Umatilla County again posted a high number of new cases. The county is home to Hermiston and Pendleton. In the last two weeks, Umatilla has seen a 173% increase in positive cases. (On June 14 the county had 171 cases compared to the 467 total as of June 28.)

According to the OHA weekly report, which analyzes data in the state as of Sun., June 21, there were two active workplace outbreaks in Hermiston. One at Medelez Trucking, which had 29 cases linked to an outbreak and the other at a potato processing facility, Lamb Weston, which had 37 cases.

Workplace outbreaks have been one of several factors blamed for the rise of COVID-19 cases across the state over the past month, OHA said.

In a press conference on Saturday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said the rise in COVID-19 infections statewide was "extremely alarming". She said she will be monitoring infection rates and health care worker capacity very closely.

On the topic of closing bars and restaurants, if the state's numbers continue to increase, the governor said "all options are on the table".

She encouraged all Oregonians to stay home over the upcoming Fourth of July weekend and keep backyard barbecues to household members only.