Oregon reports 242 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

State health officials announced more than 200 new cases of the coronavirus and one new death.

PORTLAND, Ore — State health officials on Sunday reported 242 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and one new death.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 32,820.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases with 72, followed by Marion County with 26.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton: 1

Clackamas: 10

Clatsop: 8

Columbia: 6

Coos: 1

Deschutes: 15

Douglas: 5

Grant: 1

Jackson: 9

Jefferson: 5

Lake: 1

Lane: 24

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 3

Malheur: 10

Marion: 26

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 72

Polk: 1

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 14

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 3

Washington: 23

Oregon’s 547th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 26, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.