Oregon reports 223 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths

Health officials said another 38,049 adults need a first dose in order to reach the state's 70% threshold for lifting most restrictions.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday reported 233 new COVID-19 cases and two more virus-related deaths.

There's been a total of 207,333 reported cases in Oregon, including 2,759 deaths.

New cases

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, Marion County had the most with 29, followed by Multnomah County with 27. Here's a breakdown of the new cases by county:

Benton (4), Clackamas (14), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (3), Curry (5), Deschutes (14), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Josephine (6), Lane (13), Lincoln (3), Linn (14), Malheur (2), Marion (29), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (8), Umatilla (7), Union (1), Wasco (10), Washington (12), Yamhill (4).

Vaccinations

Oregon's vaccination rate has fallen sharply in the past month, according to OHA data.

In the past seven days, the state has averaged 10,112 doses per day. One month ago, the state was averaging three times with upward of 31,000 doses per day, data shows.

A total of 2,360,737 people in Oregon have had at least one COVID vaccine dose; 2,115,776 have completed a vaccine series.

Hospitalizations

There are 155 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, which is nine more than Tuesday, officials said; 34 of those patients are in an intensive care unit, one fewer than Tuesday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the two Oregonians who died:

Oregon's 2759th COVID-related death was a 27-year-old Lane County woman who tested positive on June 20 and died the next day at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.