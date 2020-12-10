Oregon reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, zero new deaths

Monday’s case total was a significant decrease from last week, which included three consecutive days of more than 400 COVID-19 cases.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Monday reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 and zero new deaths in the state.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 37,467. The state’s death toll remains at 599 people.

Monday’s case total was a significant decrease from last week, which included three consecutive days of more than 400 COVID-19 cases and a single-day record of 484 cases on Thursday.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 44, followed by Washington County with 40.

Here are the counties with new cases: