Oregon reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 267 more cases

Health officials say 2,346 Oregonians have died of complications related to the coronavirus.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,346 people.

The state also reported 267 new cases Tuesday. There have been 160,050 known cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Multnomah County reported the most cases Tuesday with 50, followed by Marion County with 34. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Benton (3), Clackamas (28), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Harney (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (2), Josephine (13), Klamath (7), Lake (2), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (5), Marion (34), Multnomah (50), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (18), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (20) and Yamhill (2)

A downward trend in new cases over the past several weeks has allowed counties across the state to lower their COVID-19 risk levels. Last Friday, Multnomah County joined Clackamas and Washington counties at the "moderate" risk level. Twenty-five of Oregon's 36 counties are in the moderate or lower risk categories.

Vaccinations

Oregon was unable to provide an update on the total number of people who've been vaccinated against COVID in Oregon because of a server outage that affected the state's ALERT Immunization Information System, health officials said.

As of Monday, a total of 1,346,090 vaccine doses had been administered.

On Tuesday, OHA said more than 1,731,000 vaccine doses have been delivered to sites across the state.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 119 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, one more than Monday. There are 25 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Monday.

Deaths