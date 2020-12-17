Oregon reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,339 new cases

In the last three days, Oregon has announced 123 new deaths due to the virus.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Thursday reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,283 during the pandemic.

In the last three days, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has announced 123 new deaths due to the virus.

The OHA said there are currently 551 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, three fewer than Wednesday. There are 113 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is the same number as Wednesday.

The OHA also reported 1,339 new cases of the virus. The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 98,936.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 250, followed by Washington County with 218 and Clackamas County with 173.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 2

Benton: 20

Clackamas: 173

Clatsop: 3

Columbia: 18

Coos: 5

Crook: 4

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 48

Douglas: 12

Gilliam: 3

Hood River: 23

Jackson: 82

Jefferson: 10

Josephine: 24

Klamath: 19

Lane: 74

Lincoln: 8

Linn: 60

Malheur: 13

Marion: 148

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 250

Polk: 20

Tillamook: 12

Umatilla: 34

Union: 13

Wasco: 9

Washington: 218

Wheeler: 1

Yamhill: 27

The OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Thursday: