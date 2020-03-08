Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 272 new cases

The state’s death toll is now 328 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Monday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 272 new cases of the virus.

The state’s death toll is now 328 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 327th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 6 and died on August 1. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 328th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 20 and died on July 29, at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s total number of cases is now 19,366.

Umatilla County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 64.

Here are the counties with new cases: