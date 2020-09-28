Oregon reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, zero new deaths

Lane County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 26, followed by Washington County with 24.

PORTLAND, Ore — State health officials on Monday reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and zero new deaths.

Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 32,994. The state’s death toll remains at 547 people.

Over the weekend, health officials reported five more deaths and 519 additional cases of COVID-19. The weekend numbers came after Friday's report of 457 new cases of the virus, the highest-single day total in Oregon since the pandemic began.

Lane County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 26, followed by Washington County with 24 and Multnomah County with 21.

Here are the counties with new cases: