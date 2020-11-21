Oregon reports 1,509 new COVID-19 cases; another single-day record

Oregon previously set single-day records for new coronavirus cases on Friday (1,306) and Thursday (1,225).

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon has set a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday reported 1,509 new cases of the virus and seven new deaths.

Oregon previously set single-day records for new coronavirus cases on Friday (1,306) and Thursday (1,225).

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 63,668.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Saturday with 414, followed by Washington County with 223 and Marion County with 124.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 9

Benton: 22

Clackamas: 122

Clatsop: 5

Columbia: 10

Coos: 6

Crook: 3

Curry: 4

Deschutes: 35

Douglas: 37

Grant: 11

Harney: 3

Hood River: 6

Jackson: 63

Jefferson: 8

Josephine: 16

Klamath: 20

Lake: 7

Lane: 87

Lincoln: 4

Linn: 45

Malheur: 27

Marion: 124

Morrow: 10

Multnomah: 414

Polk: 42

Umatilla: 40

Union: 31

Wasco: 14

Washington: 223

Wheeler: 1

Yamhill: 60

Oregon’s death toll is now up to 819 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the seven people whose deaths were reported Saturday: