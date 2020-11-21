Oregon reports 1,509 new COVID-19 cases; another single-day record

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon has set a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday reported 1,509 new cases of the virus and seven new deaths.
Oregon previously set single-day records for new coronavirus cases on Friday (1,306) and Thursday (1,225).
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 63,668.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Saturday with 414, followed by Washington County with 223 and Marion County with 124.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Baker: 9
- Benton: 22
- Clackamas: 122
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 10
- Coos: 6
- Crook: 3
- Curry: 4
- Deschutes: 35
- Douglas: 37
- Grant: 11
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 6
- Jackson: 63
- Jefferson: 8
- Josephine: 16
- Klamath: 20
- Lake: 7
- Lane: 87
- Lincoln: 4
- Linn: 45
- Malheur: 27
- Marion: 124
- Morrow: 10
- Multnomah: 414
- Polk: 42
- Umatilla: 40
- Union: 31
- Wasco: 14
- Washington: 223
- Wheeler: 1
- Yamhill: 60
Oregon’s death toll is now up to 819 people.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the seven people whose deaths were reported Saturday:
- Oregon’s 813th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 19, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 814th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Nov. 13. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 815th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Oct. 23 and died on Nov. 19, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 816th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 19, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 817th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 20, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 818th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on November 2 and died on November 19, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 819th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 20, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.