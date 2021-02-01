Oregon reports 1,446 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

On Friday, OHA reported over 1,000 new and presumptive positive COVID-19 cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,446 new positive and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths on Friday.

The newly reported deaths bring the state's death toll to 1,490 since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 115,339 known infections in Oregon since the virus was first tracked in the state.

There are 22 fewer people being hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday than there were on Thursday. A total of 466 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 109 of those patients are in intensive care unit beds, which is three more than Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

The new cases reported on Friday were found in the following counties:

Baker (10)

Benton (20)

Clackamas (90)

Clatsop (27)

Columbia (6)

Coos (13)

Crook (9)

Curry (8)

Deschutes (108)

Douglas (39)

Harney (3)

Hood River (12)

Jackson (50)

Jefferson (15)

Josephine (41)

Klamath (2)

Lake (3)

Lane (88)

Lincoln (10)

Linn (39)

Malheur (17)

Marion (205)

Morrow (10)

Multnomah (265)

Polk (21)

Tillamook (5)

Umatilla (57)

Union (3)

Wallowa (1)

Wasco (11)

Washington (220)

Yamhill (38)

OHA has recently begun releasing information about vaccine dissemination. Friday OHA said that the state has administered 44,415 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations have occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.

To date, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The vaccine doses in Oregon are currently earmarked for people at highest risk of infection such as health care workers, first responders and long-term care residents.

OHA released the following information about the newly reported deaths:

Oregon’s 1,478th COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,479th COVID-19 death was a 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,480th COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 26. She had underlying conditions. The location of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,481st COVID-19 death was a 99-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 30. The presence of underlying conditions and location of death are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,482nd COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 30 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,483rd COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 30 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,484th COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had no known underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,485th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 29 at Peace Health Sacred Heart Riverbend Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,486th COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 30 at St. Charles Bend Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,487th COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,488th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,489th COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.