Oregon reports 1,331 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Monday announced 12 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,331 new cases of the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 1,045 people.

The deaths reported Monday include a 37-year-old man in Multnomah County who had no underlying health conditions.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 85,788.

According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 565 people, which is 19 more than Sunday. There are 120 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than Sunday.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 330, followed by Washington County with 225 and Marion County with 165.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 5

Benton: 19

Clackamas: 134

Columbia: 7

Coos: 9

Crook: 6

Curry: 8

Deschutes: 66

Douglas: 11

Grant: 1

Harney: 3

Hood River: 3

Jackson: 21

Jefferson: 44

Josephine: 21

Lane: 78

Lincoln: 17

Linn: 50

Malheur: 11

Marion: 165

Multnomah: 330

Polk: 24

Umatilla: 15

Union: 7

Wasco: 16

Washington: 225

Yamhill: 35

The OHA released the following information about the 21 people whose deaths were reported Monday: