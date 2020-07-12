Oregon reports 1,331 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Monday announced 12 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,331 new cases of the virus.
Oregon’s death toll is now 1,045 people.
The deaths reported Monday include a 37-year-old man in Multnomah County who had no underlying health conditions.
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 85,788.
According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 565 people, which is 19 more than Sunday. There are 120 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than Sunday.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 330, followed by Washington County with 225 and Marion County with 165.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Baker: 5
- Benton: 19
- Clackamas: 134
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 9
- Crook: 6
- Curry: 8
- Deschutes: 66
- Douglas: 11
- Grant: 1
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 21
- Jefferson: 44
- Josephine: 21
- Lane: 78
- Lincoln: 17
- Linn: 50
- Malheur: 11
- Marion: 165
- Multnomah: 330
- Polk: 24
- Umatilla: 15
- Union: 7
- Wasco: 16
- Washington: 225
- Yamhill: 35
The OHA released the following information about the 21 people whose deaths were reported Monday:
- Oregon’s 1034th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Gilliam County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 6 at Mid-Columbia Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1035th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 5 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1036th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1037th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 27 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1038th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 5 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1039th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1040th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 25. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1041st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Nov. 30 at providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1042nd COVID-19 death is a 37-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Nov. 29 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1043rd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 3 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1044th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Nov. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1045th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.