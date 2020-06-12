Oregon reports 1,290 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Sunday’s report brings the state's total number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic to 84,496.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,290 new and presumptive coronavirus cases on Sunday and 6 new deaths.

Sunday’s report brings the state's total number of cases during the pandemic to 84,496.

Cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (1)

Benton (3)

Clackamas (187)

Clatsop (8)

Columbia (12)

Coos (10)

Crook (6)

Curry (4)

Deschutes (63)

Douglas (20)

Harney (1)

Hood River (17)

Jackson (99)

Jefferson (10)

Josephine (7)

Klamath (33)

Lake (1)

Lane (83)

Lincoln (6)

Linn (14)

Malheur (12)

Marion (218)

Morrow (6)

Multnomah (187)

Polk (19)

Tillamook (1)

Umatilla (38)

Union (3)

Wasco (8)

Washington (181)

Yamhill (32)

Six more Oregonians have died from COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 1,033. The following information was released by OHA about the reported deaths:

Oregon’s 1028th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 24, at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1029th COVID-19 death was a 62-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 4, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1030th COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Dec. 5, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1031st COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 2, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1032nd COVID-19 death was a 58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Dec. 5, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.