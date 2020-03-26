PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Thursday reported the state’s 11th COVID-19 death and 50 new cases.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 316.

The person who died was a 69-year-old woman in Washington County. She tested positive for coronavirus on March 15 and had underlying health conditions, according to the Oregon Health Authority. She died Wednesday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Oregon’s 50 new COVID-19 cases are in the following counties:

Clatsop County: 1

Deschutes County: 5

Josephine County: 2

Lane County: 2

Linn County: 1

Marion County: 14

Multnomah County: 12

Polk County: 3

Tillamook County: 1

Wasco County: 1

Washington County: 8

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

