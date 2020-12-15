Oregon reports 1,180 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Six more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, health officials announced Monday. A total of 1,161 people have died from the virus so far in the state.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Monday announced that six more people have died from COVID-19, and 1,180 new cases were reported.

The total number of cases in the state is 95,010 so far, and the death toll has reached 1,161, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

Nationwide, the death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 on Monday, just as the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak.

The death toll in the U.S. is nearly the population of St. Louis or Pittsburgh, or equivalent to repeating a tragedy on the scale of Hurricane Katrina every day for more than five months.

Also on Monday, OHA confirmed that Legacy Health received two separate shipments of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at sites in Portland and Tualatin. Three more sites in Oregon will receive the vaccine on Tuesday.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon increased on Monday by four patients, to 539. The number of patients in ICU beds decreased by four, to 121.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were in the following counties:

Baker (1)

Benton (11)

Clackamas (97)

Clatsop (3)

Columbia (10)

Coos (8)

Crook (4)

Curry (4)

Deschutes (43)

Douglas (5)

Gilliam (1)

Grant (1)

Hood River (11)

Jackson (40)

Jefferson (4)

Josephine (17)

Klamath (27)

Lane (72)

Lincoln (7)

Linn (34)

Malheur (6)

Marion (190)

Morrow (1)

Multnomah (248)

Polk (26)

Sherman (1)

Tillamook (5)

Umatilla (23)

Union (4)

Wasco (4)

Washington (234)

Yamhill (38)

Oregon’s 1,156th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died Dec. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,157th COVID-19 death was a 97-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,158th COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,159th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 12 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,160th COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.