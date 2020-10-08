Oregon reports 1 more death, 227 new cases of COVID-19

The state's death toll is 357 and the total number of cases in Oregon is 21,499.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported Monday that one more person has died due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 357.

Oregon's 357th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old Multnomah County man. He tested positive on July 29 and died August 5 in his home. He had underlying health conditions.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 227 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 21,499.

Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

The new cases are in the following counties:

Baker: 2

Clackamas: 10

Columbia: 1

Crook: 2

Deschutes: 7

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 8

Jefferson: 11

Lane: 5

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 3

Malheur: 21

Marion: 27

Morrow: 15

Multnomah: 45

Polk: 6

Umatilla: 15

Washington: 37

Yamhill: 8

Late last week, state health officials said Oregon's weekly case count has plateaued following statewide COVID-19 restrictions implemented during the past two months.

Authorities urged Oregonians to continue to follow current mandates or else the virus could "spread beyond control."

"We are doing better than many other states," said Dean Sidelinger, the state’s epidemiologist. "COVID-19 is continuing to spread in our communities though. We cannot let our guard down."

Statewide mandates include people being required to wear masks in indoor public places and outside where they can not maintain the proper physical distance, decreasing venue capacity limits and banning indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people.