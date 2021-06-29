Oregon to reopen Wednesday, ending the mask mandate and most COVID-19 restrictions

Masks will no longer be required for vaccinated people inside restaurants and businesses on June 30.

PORTLAND, Oregon — After a year of COVID-19 restrictions, Oregon and Washington will reopen their economies on Wednesday effectively ending most of the state's restrictions.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced last week her new executive order would lift capacity limits at businesses, restaurants and large events such as funerals, sporting events, concerts and weddings. The mask mandate will also end statewide. Governor Jay Inslee announced earlier in June Washington would roll back most restrictions on June 30.

Several of Oregon’s largest grocery store chains have already said they will drop the mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers on June 30, to match the state's reopening.

New Seasons said masks will no longer be required for customers starting Wednesday.

Safeway, Albertsons and Fred Meyer will also no longer require fully vaccinated customers or employees to wear masks starting Wednesday. They will not be checking vaccination statuses at the door. Unvaccinated store employees and unvaccinated customers will still be required to wear masks.

Businesses can still require customers to wear masks even if the state no longer requires them.

One store customer, Kiera Hulsey, said she was surprised by the impending change. Hulsey told KGW she wasn't aware of the news.



“What, I mean is even a world without masks now? Just got so accustomed to it,” said Hulsey.

Store customer Tonia Whiteside is like many who are excited for the change, but realize it might feel strange at first.

“Because at first I'm gonna be a little – there's gonna be a little bit of anxiety," Whiteside said. "Because we've been doing it for a year and I don't know how many months."