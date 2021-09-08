Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations, daily cases reach new pandemic highs

There are 635 COVID patients hospitalized in Oregon, the most ever reported, as daily cases surpass the record set in December.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has 635 COVID-19 patients in the hospital Tuesday, the most the state has seen since the start of the pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said.

The previous record for daily cases was set on Dec. 4, when the state reported 2,176 new cases in a single day.

Nine additional COVID deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,912 people.

Daily case numbers have climbed up to levels the state hasn't seen since last winter, consistently surpassing 1,000 cases a day in the past two weeks. This comes despite the more than 2.3 million Oregonians who've been fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations

Oregon has 635 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 60 more than reported Monday. That's an overnight increase of more than 10%. The state's previous high of 585 patients hospitalized was reported on Nov. 30.

There are also a record 164 COVID patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 16 more than reported Monday.

“The number of hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients has surpassed the previous pandemic high set back in November," said OHA director Patrick Allen. "This is alarming and an urgent call to action if you have not yet been vaccinated. All three COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective in preventing severe COVID-19 infection leading to hospitalization. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 and to keep the virus from spreading among our loved ones, our friends and neighbors and our communities."

Vaccinations

As of Tuesday, 2,335,892 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series and 2,526,326 have had at least one dose.

In the past seven days, the state has administered an average of 5,345 doses per day.

Cases

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, Marion County had the most with 313, followed by Jackson County with 267 and Lane County with 199. Here's a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker (33), Benton (17), Clackamas (145), Clatsop (12), Columbia (6), Coos (73), Crook (20), Curry (55), Deschutes (132), Douglas (122), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (7), Jackson (267), Jefferson (8), Josephine (117), Klamath (46), Lake (3), Lane (199), Lincoln (34), Linn (81), Malheur (31), Marion (313), Morrow (16), Multnomah (141), Polk (41), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (102), Union (17), Wallowa (8), Wasco (42), Washington (128) and Yamhill (79).

EDITOR'S NOTE: Tuesday's record-high case count included some new cases that were reported to counties over the weekend, but OHA was unable to give an exact number.



Deaths

OHA released the following information about the nine people who died: