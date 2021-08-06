Watch live: Oregon health officials hold press conference on July COVID breakthrough cases report

In the report released on Thursday, OHA said 19% of the 12,514 new COVID-19 cases in July occurred in people who were fully vaccinated.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss its report on COVID-19 breakthrough cases in July.

In the report released on Thursday, OHA said 19% of the 12,514 new COVID-19 cases in July occurred in people who were fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

To date, OHA said more than 9 in ten severe cases requiring hospitalization occurred in unvaccinated people and 7% of all breakthrough cases to date required hospitalizations within two weeks after a positive test result.

As of July 31, OHA has identified a total of 4,196 vaccine breakthrough cases. More than 2.3 million people in Oregon have been fully vaccinated so far.

OHA will also touch on research released Friday on vaccine effectiveness against severe infection. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines reduced the risk of hospitalization by 96%. The J & J shot reduced the risk of hospital by 84% in adults 65-74 years old. The data tracked hospitalized COVID-19 patients 65 and older between February 1 through April 13.

“This most recent report is consistent with what we’ve experienced here in Oregon," said Dr. Melissa Sutton, the Medical Director of Respiratory Viral Pathogens at OHA. "These credible sources all show that the best way to avoid serious illness and death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated."