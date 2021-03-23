Here are the current Oregon COVID risk levels

The counties that make up the Portland metro area will remain at the moderate risk level.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The majority of Oregon counties – 28 out of 36 – will be in either the lower or moderate risk categories when the state’s new COVID-19 risk levels begin on Friday, March 26.

Two Oregon counties, Coos and Curry, will be at extreme risk. Six counties, including Marion, will be at high risk.

"This week we continue to see the majority of counties at Lower and Moderate Risk, and I want to thank Oregonians once again for making smart choices throughout this pandemic," said Oregon Governor Kate Brown. "As we work to open up vaccine eligibility to all Oregonians by May 1, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel get a little brighter. But, we still have more work to do to reach the level of community-wide protection we need. I encourage all Oregonians to keep wearing your masks, maintain physical distance, stay home when sick, and get your vaccine when it's available to you."

Under Oregon’s latest framework for coronavirus-related restrictions, counties are placed into four risk level categories: extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk and lower risk. The extreme risk designation comes with the strictest restrictions while the lower risk category comes with the least-restrictive rules. The Oregon Health Authority reassigns risk level designations to counties every two weeks, based on the latest data on COVID-19 spread.

Here’s the full list of county risk levels. Counties will remain at these risk levels from March 26 to April 8.

Extreme Risk (2 counties)

Coos

Curry (Moved from High)

High Risk (6 counties)

Benton

Douglas (Moved from Extreme)

Jackson

Josephine (In two-week caution period)

Marion

Umatilla

Moderate Risk (14 counties)

Clackamas

Clatsop (Moved from Lower)

Columbia (Moved from High)

Deschutes

Grant (Moved from Lower)

Klamath (In two-week caution period)

Lincoln (Moved from Lower)

Linn

Malheur

Multnomah

Polk (Moved from High)

Tillamook

Union

Washington

Lower Risk (14 counties)

Baker (Moved from Moderate)

Crook

Gilliam

Harney

Hood River

Jefferson (Moved from High)

Lake

Lane (Moved from Moderate)

Morrow

Sherman

Wallowa

Wasco

Wheeler

Yamhill (Moved from Moderate)

Josephine and Klamath counties are in a two-week caution period because they moved down in risk level during the previous two-week period but saw their COVID numbers rise in the latest two-week period.

Josephine County qualifies for extreme risk but is given a two-week caution period at high risk, while Klamath County will be in a two-week caution period at moderate risk.

The caution period allows businesses to avoid abrupt closures and major changes in how they do business. If case numbers don’t improve in the next two weeks, however, the county will move backward.

Here's a look at which metrics determine the risk level for each county: