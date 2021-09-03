New Oregon COVID risk levels: Multnomah County to expand indoor dining

Multnomah County will move from high risk to moderate risk, which allows more people at indoor businesses such as restaurants and gyms.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County, Oregon's most populous, will move from high risk to moderate risk when the state's new COVID-19 risk levels begin on Friday, March 12. The move allows more people at indoor businesses such as restaurants and gyms. Multnomah County will join Washington and Clackamas counties at the moderate level.

Only two Oregon counties, Coos and Douglas, remain in the state's extreme risk level, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.

"We are largely seeing case rates decline across the state, with the most counties in the lower risk level since the framework was introduced in November," said Brown. "This should serve as a reminder that when we follow the health and safety measures we know work against this virus, we can truly make a difference in infection spread. But, we still have more work to do before we reach the level of community-wide protection we need in order to return to a sense of normalcy. I encourage all Oregonians to keep it up and to get your vaccine when it's available to you."

Under Oregon’s latest framework for coronavirus-related restrictions, counties are placed into four risk level categories: extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk and lower risk. The extreme risk designation comes with the strictest restrictions while the lower risk category comes with the least-restrictive rules. The Oregon Health Authority reassigns risk level designations to counties every two weeks, based on the latest data on COVID-19 spread.

Here’s the full list of county risk levels. Counties will remain at these risk levels from March 12 to March 25.

Extreme Risk (2 counties)

Coos

Douglas

High Risk (9 counties)

Benton (Moved from Extreme)

Columbia

Curry (Moved from Moderate)

Jackson (In two-week caution period)

Jefferson (Moved from Extreme)

Josephine (Moved from Extreme)

Marion

Polk

Umatilla

Moderate Risk (12 counties)

Baker (Moved from Lower)

Clackamas

Deschutes (Moved from High)

Klamath (Moved from High)

Lane (Moved from High)

Linn

Malheur (In two-week caution period)

Multnomah (Moved from High)

Tillamook (Moved from Lower)

Union

Washington

Yamhill (Moved from High)

Lower Risk (13 counties)

Clatsop

Crook (Moved from High)

Gilliam

Grant

Harney (Moved from Moderate)

Hood River (Moved from Moderate)

Lake (Moved from Moderate)

Lincoln

Morrow (Moved from Moderate)

Sherman

Wallowa

Wasco

Wheeler

Jackson and Malheur counties are in a two-week caution period because they moved down from the extreme risk level during the previous two-week period but saw their COVID numbers rise in the latest two-week period.

Jackson County qualifies for extreme risk but is given a two-week caution period at high risk, while Malheur County will be in a two-week caution period at moderate risk.

The temporary pause allows businesses to avoid abrupt closures and major changes in how they do business. If case numbers don’t improve in the next two weeks, however, the county will move backward.

Here's a look at which metrics determine the risk level for each county: