Oregon reports 294 new COVID cases, one new death

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,441 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday reported 294 new COVID-19 cases in the state and one new death due to the virus.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 170,850.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Monday with 54, followed by Marion County with 43 and Clackamas County with 39.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (2), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (6), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (13), Lane (38), Lincoln (6), Linn (15), Marion (43), Morrow (1), Multnomah (54), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Wasco (3), Washington (3) and Yamhill (7).

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,176,173 doses of Pfizer, 1,027,792 doses of Moderna and 81,255 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 916,207 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There are 1,447,624 people who have received at least one vaccine dose.

OHA said 1,377,675 doses of Pfizer, 1,203,300 doses of Moderna and 203,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 177 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is two fewer than Sunday. There are 48 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Sunday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the person who died: