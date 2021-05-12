Oregon reports 616 new COVID cases, 9 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday reported 616 new COVID-19 cases in the state and nine new deaths due to the virus. The deaths include a 25-year-old man and a 32-year-old man. Both had underlying conditions, OHA said.
Oregon’s death toll is now 2,558 people.
Vaccinations
OHA announced that more than 2 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Overall, 1,509,537 people in Oregon have completed their vaccine series, OHA said.
“Based on our current trends, Oregon is on track to meet our goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by mid- to late-June,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,850,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,413,162 first and second doses of Moderna and 113,436 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines
New cases
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 193,014.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 105, followed by Clackamas County with 80 cases.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (14), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (9), Crook (11), Deschutes (63), Douglas (15), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (42), Jefferson (13), Josephine (6), Klamath (15), Lake (2), Lane (49), Lincoln (2), Linn (21), Malheur (6), Marion (53), Multnomah (105), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (20), Union (1), Washington (49), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (10).
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are currently 346 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is one more than Tuesday. There are 88 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Tuesday.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the nine new deaths reported Wednesday:
- Oregon’s 2,550th COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 8 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,551st COVID-19 death is a 25-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 25 and died on May 10 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,552nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,553rd COVID-19 death is a 32-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 11 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,554th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 10 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,555th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 10 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,556th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 13 and died on May 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,557th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Jefferson county who tested positive on April 21 and died on May 10 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,558th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 10 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.