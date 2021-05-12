Oregon reports 616 new COVID cases, 9 more deaths

Health officials also announced that more than 2 million Oregonians have received at least one vaccine dose.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday reported 616 new COVID-19 cases in the state and nine new deaths due to the virus. The deaths include a 25-year-old man and a 32-year-old man. Both had underlying conditions, OHA said.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,558 people.

Vaccinations

OHA announced that more than 2 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Overall, 1,509,537 people in Oregon have completed their vaccine series, OHA said.

“Based on our current trends, Oregon is on track to meet our goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by mid- to late-June,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,850,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,413,162 first and second doses of Moderna and 113,436 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 193,014.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 105, followed by Clackamas County with 80 cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (14), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (9), Crook (11), Deschutes (63), Douglas (15), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (42), Jefferson (13), Josephine (6), Klamath (15), Lake (2), Lane (49), Lincoln (2), Linn (21), Malheur (6), Marion (53), Multnomah (105), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (20), Union (1), Washington (49), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (10).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 346 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is one more than Tuesday. There are 88 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Tuesday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the nine new deaths reported Wednesday: