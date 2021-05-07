Oregon reports 844 new COVID cases, 8 more deaths

State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said Oregon’s daily cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen slightly since the peak the state saw in mid-April.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 844 new COVID-19 cases in the state and eight new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,522 people.

In a video update released Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said Oregon’s daily cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen slightly since the peak the state saw in mid-April but the state’s positivity rate is still “stubbornly high.”

“This is a hallmark of the new more transmissible variants that are present here in Oregon,” Sidelinger said. “The virus is attacking younger and unvaccinated people.”

Fifteen Oregon counties moved out of the state's extreme risk category for COVID on Friday, allowing indoor dining and more people inside gyms and other indoor spaces.

Sidelinger stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, calling it “our best chance at defeating this virus.”

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 189,986.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 146, followed by Clackamas County with 104 new cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (4), Crook (12), Deschutes (87), Douglas (11), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (36), Jefferson (12), Josephine (7), KIamath (42), Lake (1), Lane (71), Lincoln (2), Linn (44), Malheur (1), Marion (80), Morrow (1), Multnomah (146), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (10), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (94), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (14).

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,744,936 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,363,623 first and second doses of Moderna and 103,960 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 1,385,116 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,927,021 people in Oregon who have had at least one dose.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 324 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is four fewer than Thursday. There are 90 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is unchanged from Thursday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the eight new deaths reported Friday: