Oregon reports 284 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths

Oregon’s coronavirus death toll is now 2,624 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday reported 284 new COVID-19 cases in the state and two new deaths due to the virus.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,108,628 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,541,986 first and second doses of Moderna and 133,763 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 1,740,904 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series and there are 2,172,150 people in Oregon who have had at least one dose.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 198,972.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 48, followed by Clackamas County with 46 new cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (8), Harney (2), Jackson (19), Jefferson (4), Josephine (3), Lane (30), Lincoln (1), Linn (17), Marion (32), Multnomah (48), Polk (9), Sherman (1), Wasco (1), Washington (27) and Yamhill (9).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 266 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 18 more than Sunday. There are 75 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than Sunday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the two new deaths reported Monday: