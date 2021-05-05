Oregon reports 808 new COVID cases, one new death

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,509 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday reported 808 new COVID-19 cases in the state and one new death due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,509 people. The new death reported Wednesday was a 41-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18, 2020 and died on Jan. 1, 2021 at his home. He had underlying conditions, OHA said.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 188,417.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 164, followed by Clackamas County with 119 new cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (17), Clackamas (119), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Crook (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (81), Douglas (12), Grant (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (40), Jefferson (3), Josephine (18), KIamath (37), Lake (3), Lane (43), Lincoln (1), Linn (36), Malheur (7), Marion (59), Morrow (2), Multnomah (164), Polk (15), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (8), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (84) and Yamhill (17).

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,687,447 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,334,561 first and second doses of Moderna and 99,793 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 1,331,526 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series and 1,885,466 people have had at least one dose.

Hospitalizations